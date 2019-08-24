Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 14.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,530 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 6,370 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the first quarter valued at approximately $346,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Boston Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,839,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 24.2% in the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 9,347 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho set a $35.00 price target on Twitter and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Twitter to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura upped their target price on Twitter from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Twitter to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Twitter in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.91.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total transaction of $52,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 147,282 shares of company stock worth $5,750,029 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

TWTR traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.00. 11,880,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,697,068. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Twitter Inc has a 1-year low of $26.19 and a 1-year high of $43.48.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $841.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.07 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 71.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twitter Inc will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

