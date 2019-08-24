Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CL traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.23. 2,972,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,701,071. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.11. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $57.41 and a 12-month high of $76.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.77% and a negative return on equity of 10,821.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.91%.

In other news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $346,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,893 shares in the company, valued at $1,448,929.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $1,388,595.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,107,742 shares in the company, valued at $78,882,307.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 564,285 shares of company stock worth $40,530,290. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.87.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.