Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 87.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 14,886 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 8,500 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.38, for a total value of $1,652,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,333.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total transaction of $31,848,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 496,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,725,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,122 shares of company stock valued at $47,516,807 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock traded down $3.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $217.47. 4,714,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,142,533. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $212.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.56. The firm has a market cap of $242.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $222.65.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $30.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.98 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 1,179.69%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 55.01%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $218.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Home Depot to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.11.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.