Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,662 Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the second quarter worth about $234,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 102.2% during the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 24.1% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 478,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,956,000 after purchasing an additional 92,894 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Ameren by 0.9% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 25,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

AEE traded down $1.49 on Friday, reaching $75.33. 1,456,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,112,521. The stock has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.24. Ameren Corp has a twelve month low of $62.06 and a twelve month high of $77.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameren Corp will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 56.38%.

AEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ameren from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

In other Ameren news, SVP Mary P. Heger sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $228,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.