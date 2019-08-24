Porvair (LON:PRV) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $579.21

Porvair plc (LON:PRV)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $579.21 and traded as low as $559.24. Porvair shares last traded at $598.00, with a volume of 142,083 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PRV shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 610 ($7.97) price objective (up from GBX 550 ($7.19)) on shares of Porvair in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.71) target price (up from GBX 580 ($7.58)) on shares of Porvair in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

Get Porvair alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.47 million and a PE ratio of 25.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 578.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 549.41.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a GBX 1.70 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. Porvair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.21%.

In other news, insider Ben Stocks sold 76,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 582 ($7.60), for a total transaction of £446,394 ($583,292.83).

About Porvair (LON:PRV)

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, develops, and sells specialist filtration and separation equipment. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for applications in aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Porvair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porvair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.