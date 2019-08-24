Polymath 1-Day Volume Reaches $4.47 Million (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. In the last week, Polymath has traded 11% higher against the US dollar. One Polymath token can now be bought for $0.0412 or 0.00000413 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Ethfinex, DDEX and Upbit. Polymath has a market cap of $18.05 million and approximately $4.47 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Polymath alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.65 or 0.00727437 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011990 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00015204 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 39.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000642 BTC.

About Polymath

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,039,592 tokens. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Polymath Token Trading

Polymath can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Upbit, Ethfinex, Kyber Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance, Bitbns, DDEX, Huobi, UEX, Koinex, Kucoin, LATOKEN and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.