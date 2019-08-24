Pluton Achieves Market Cap of $1.05 Million (PLU)

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. Pluton has a total market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $276.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pluton token can now be purchased for about $1.23 or 0.00012358 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Pluton has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00262866 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010006 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $132.14 or 0.01323077 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00021859 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00096806 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Pluton Token Profile

Pluton’s launch date was June 21st, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000 tokens. Pluton’s official website is plutus.it . Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pluton

Pluton can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pluton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pluton using one of the exchanges listed above.

