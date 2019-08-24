Playtech PLC (PTEC) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 19th

Playtech PLC (LON:PTEC) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of €0.06 ($0.07) per share on Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

PTEC opened at GBX 378.60 ($4.95) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02. Playtech has a 52 week low of GBX 357.10 ($4.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 534.80 ($6.99). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 426.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 418.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.09.

Get Playtech alerts:

In related news, insider John Jackson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 409 ($5.34) per share, with a total value of £20,450 ($26,721.55).

Several research firms have commented on PTEC. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.55) price target on shares of Playtech in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Playtech in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 570 ($7.45) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt began coverage on Playtech in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “add” rating and a GBX 425 ($5.55) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Playtech in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 603 ($7.88) price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Playtech in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Playtech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 552.62 ($7.22).

About Playtech

Playtech Plc develops and sells software products for the online and land-based gambling industries worldwide. The company operates through Gaming B2B, Gaming B2C, and Financial segments. It operates an online trading platform to retail customers, which enable them to trade contracts for differences on various instruments, such as foreign exchange, commodities, equities, and indices; and provides B2B clearing and execution services for retail brokers and professional clients.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Playtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.