PIVX (PIVX) Price Up 13.6% This Week

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. PIVX has a market cap of $20.10 million and approximately $274,257.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PIVX has traded up 13.6% against the dollar. One PIVX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00003523 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Bittrex, Binance and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PIVX alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00024842 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000205 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded 38.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PIVX Profile

PIVX (PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org

Buying and Selling PIVX

PIVX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Binance, CoinExchange, Coinbe, CryptoBridge, YoBit, Crex24, BiteBTC, Bisq, Trade By Trade, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Graviex, Cryptopia and Coinroom. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PIVX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIVX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.