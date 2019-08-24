Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 427 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Farmers National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of IVE opened at $112.29 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $94.72 and a 12 month high of $120.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.54.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

