Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 7,830 Shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,830 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $14,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,435,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,163,000 after acquiring an additional 202,534 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,277,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,484,000 after purchasing an additional 300,549 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll-Rand during the first quarter valued at $236,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Ingersoll-Rand during the first quarter valued at $2,310,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 15.5% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 64,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,909,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

IR has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll-Rand currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.70.

In related news, insider Evan M. Turtz sold 3,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $482,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,272. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jared L. Cohon sold 938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total transaction of $111,687.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,601.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 151,441 shares of company stock valued at $18,935,873 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock traded down $3.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,045,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,094. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.30. The stock has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 12 month low of $85.15 and a 12 month high of $128.31.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.79%.

Ingersoll-Rand Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

