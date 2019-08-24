Picton Mahoney Asset Management Reduces Position in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management cut its position in shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539,860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 0.13% of WPX Energy worth $6,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benefit Street Partners LLC lifted its holdings in WPX Energy by 556.8% during the 1st quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC now owns 1,110,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,552,000 after buying an additional 1,353,000 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in WPX Energy by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,825,874 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $155,038,000 after buying an additional 1,116,833 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in WPX Energy by 288.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,235,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,193,000 after buying an additional 917,319 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in WPX Energy by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,130,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,037,000 after buying an additional 507,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in WPX Energy by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,001,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,233,000 after buying an additional 458,237 shares in the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WPX traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.16. 7,246,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,770,983. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 112.89, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.91. WPX Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $8.79 and a 12 month high of $20.80.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.34 million. WPX Energy had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 2.28%. WPX Energy’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $14.00 price objective on shares of WPX Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Guggenheim set a $18.00 price objective on shares of WPX Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen set a $14.00 price objective on shares of WPX Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.76.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

