Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $4.49 Million Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 102,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. FMR LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,890,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,819 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,970,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,686,000 after purchasing an additional 956,583 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,319,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,464,000 after purchasing an additional 51,672 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,427,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,040,000 after purchasing an additional 177,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,323,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,667,000 after purchasing an additional 944,786 shares during the last quarter. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MS. Citigroup raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered Morgan Stanley from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets set a $69.00 target price on Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $65.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.92.

Shares of MS stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,958,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,871,111. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.44. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $36.74 and a 52 week high of $50.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $65.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.37%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

