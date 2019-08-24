Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $32.68 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for about 2.2% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.05% of Intuitive Surgical worth $32,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 28.2% during the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 10.3% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 19.6% during the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Birinyi Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $787,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 1,172 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.60, for a total transaction of $586,703.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,059.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 215 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.18, for a total transaction of $106,033.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 330,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,177,480.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $13,724,409 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $15.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $484.58. 542,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,042. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $430.24 and a 1 year high of $589.32. The company has a market cap of $55.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $518.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $525.26.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $1.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $620.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $611.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Northland Securities set a $375.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $579.92.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

