Picton Mahoney Asset Management Grows Position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the quarter. CME Group comprises approximately 1.2% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in CME Group were worth $17,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 119.0% in the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 350.0% in the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CME. Barclays raised their price target on CME Group from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.00.

Shares of CME traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $211.22. 1,257,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347,164. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.23. CME Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $161.05 and a fifty-two week high of $217.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.33.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 39.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.15, for a total value of $7,005,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,823,258.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.46, for a total value of $318,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,068.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,271 shares of company stock worth $15,290,370. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.