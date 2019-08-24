Picton Mahoney Asset Management Cuts Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management trimmed its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 34,769 shares during the quarter. Synopsys accounts for approximately 1.5% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 0.12% of Synopsys worth $22,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “positive” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Synopsys from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.30.

NASDAQ SNPS traded down $3.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.05. 1,393,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,176. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.14 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.27.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $853.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.03 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 18.94%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,133 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.88, for a total value of $381,850.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,742.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roy Vallee sold 15,596 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.95, for a total value of $2,011,104.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,788,056.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,925 shares of company stock valued at $4,471,565. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

