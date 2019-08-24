Picton Mahoney Asset Management Buys Shares of 281,800 Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 281,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $12,518,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,124,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $738,740,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030,805 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,126,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $249,226,000 after acquiring an additional 97,896 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,506,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $227,527,000 after acquiring an additional 31,642 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,895,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $136,217,000 after acquiring an additional 143,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,806,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $133,127,000 after acquiring an additional 69,545 shares during the last quarter. 45.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BX. Barclays began coverage on Blackstone Group in a report on Monday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Blackstone Group from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Blackstone Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup set a $52.00 price target on Blackstone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.10.

BX traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.81. 3,753,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,222,952. The stock has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.15 and a 200 day moving average of $40.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Blackstone Group LP has a 52 week low of $26.88 and a 52 week high of $50.08.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 20.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 84.96%.

In related news, insider Christopher Striano sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $337,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,250.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.37 per share, with a total value of $837,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 468,319 shares of company stock valued at $3,675,614. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

