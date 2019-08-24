Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) will report earnings of $1.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.44. Philip Morris International reported earnings of $1.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full year earnings of $5.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $5.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.44 to $5.77. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Philip Morris International.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.96% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $102.00 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upgraded Philip Morris International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.92.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,923,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,567,922. Philip Morris International has a fifty-two week low of $64.67 and a fifty-two week high of $92.74. The company has a market capitalization of $129.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.74.

In related news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total value of $96,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael R. Kunst acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.74 per share, with a total value of $40,370.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 26,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 873.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 243,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,988,000 after buying an additional 218,466 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,831,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,335,000 after buying an additional 4,879,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

