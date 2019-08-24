PFG Advisors Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guidant Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Chevron by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in Chevron by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In related news, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.97, for a total transaction of $1,229,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,551.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph C. Geagea sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,448,700. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $2.55 on Friday, reaching $115.18. The company had a trading volume of 5,848,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,285,732. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.15 and a 200-day moving average of $121.39. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $127.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $223.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.53. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $38.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 57.70%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.78.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.