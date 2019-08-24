Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Takes Position in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 42,751 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,000. BHP Group accounts for 1.3% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 3,720.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 783 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

BHP stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,203,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163,154. BHP Group Ltd has a one year low of $43.19 and a one year high of $59.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.74. The company has a market capitalization of $74.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. BHP Group’s payout ratio is 60.11%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BHP. Citigroup lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

