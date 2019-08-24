Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 7,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,095,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,734,000 after purchasing an additional 21,037 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,631,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,121,000 after purchasing an additional 383,344 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 2,233.3% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 195.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 14,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Juan C. Andrade sold 5,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total transaction of $726,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,479,420.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Bennett Medini sold 2,125 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.72, for a total transaction of $326,655.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,763,166.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 345,421 shares of company stock valued at $51,485,939 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CB. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.00.

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $2.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,303,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,675. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.72. The stock has a market cap of $70.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Chubb Ltd has a 12 month low of $119.54 and a 12 month high of $160.23.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. Analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 31.78%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

