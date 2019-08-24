Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Hanson McClain Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 9,544.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Shares of VXUS stock traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $49.47. 2,126,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,253,978. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $45.59 and a 1-year high of $55.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.56 and its 200 day moving average is $51.88.

