Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Buys New Position in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,326 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TWLO shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on Twilio from $123.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded Twilio from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Twilio from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Twilio from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.38.

TWLO stock traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.96. 2,729,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,353,330. The company has a current ratio of 10.21, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Twilio Inc has a 12-month low of $62.43 and a 12-month high of $151.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.95 and a beta of 1.17.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.18). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 23.07%. The business had revenue of $275.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey R. Immelt bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $122.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,043,630.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO George Hu sold 1,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total value of $132,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 150,933 shares of company stock valued at $20,834,662. Insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

