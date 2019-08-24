PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Lau Associates LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Lau Associates LLC now owns 57,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,511,000 after buying an additional 27,302 shares in the last quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.27. 2,967,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,424,625. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.53 and a 52-week high of $135.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.77 and a 200-day moving average of $125.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.50% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $16.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.49%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PEP. Cowen upped their target price on PepsiCo from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PepsiCo from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.35.

In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total value of $324,159.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,356,534. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $1,226,779.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,350 shares in the company, valued at $13,500,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

