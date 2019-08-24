Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) Shares Gap Up to $4.64

Shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.83, but opened at $4.64. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. shares last traded at $4.81, with a volume of 450,419 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.81.

Get Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $359.83 million, a PE ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.27.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.44). Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. had a negative net margin of 28.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $81.08 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the 4th quarter worth about $3,803,000. Orinda Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,235,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 233.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 46,690 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the 2nd quarter worth about $280,000. 67.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. Company Profile (NYSE:PEI)

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.