Peel Hunt Reiterates Hold Rating for Savills (LON:SVS)

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Savills (LON:SVS) in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of SVS opened at GBX 828.50 ($10.83) on Tuesday. Savills has a 52 week low of GBX 677.50 ($8.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 975 ($12.74). The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 902.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 889.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.74, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a GBX 4.95 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a yield of 0.53%. Savills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.30%.

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the Americas, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure property; and offers corporate finance advice, investment management, and a range of property related financial services.

