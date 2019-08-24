Peel Hunt Reiterates Add Rating for Volution Group (LON:FAN)

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of Volution Group (LON:FAN) in a research note published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

FAN has been the topic of several other reports. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.42) price target on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 200 ($2.61).

Volution Group stock opened at GBX 178 ($2.33) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.87 million and a PE ratio of 26.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 175.35 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 169.77. Volution Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 140 ($1.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 198.50 ($2.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.53, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ventilation Group and OEM (Torin-Sifan). The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

