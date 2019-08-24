Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Shares Down 7.5%

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)’s share price was down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.13 and last traded at $18.19, approximately 876,901 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 854,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.66.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BTU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Peabody Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peabody Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Peabody Energy from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. TheStreet cut Peabody Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Peabody Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The coal producer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This is a boost from Peabody Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 18.41%.

In other Peabody Energy news, EVP Charles F. Meintjes sold 35,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $847,246.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,922,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder International L.P. Elliott acquired 634,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.34 per share, for a total transaction of $11,640,361.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 809,698 shares of company stock worth $14,853,296. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,398,714 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $103,594,000 after buying an additional 106,490 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 12,100.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,800 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 48,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 7.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,600 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 7.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 43,748 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 122.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,381 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 16,170 shares during the period.

About Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

