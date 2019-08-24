Payden & Rygel Raises Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Payden & Rygel raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the quarter. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $21,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meristem Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,636 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 96,922 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,439,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 97,074 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $110.00 price target on shares of Medtronic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective (up from $99.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.38.

NYSE MDT traded down $1.78 on Friday, reaching $106.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,055,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,869,725. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.06. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $81.66 and a 12 month high of $109.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.31, for a total transaction of $401,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,307,000.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hooman Hakami sold 52,664 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total transaction of $5,134,213.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,294,404.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,701 shares of company stock worth $9,318,744. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

