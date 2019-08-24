Payden & Rygel Purchases 11,250 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Payden & Rygel increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 254,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares during the quarter. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $17,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of C. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on C. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Citigroup from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $78.00 target price on Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.51 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.12.

NYSE:C traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.95. The company had a trading volume of 15,056,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,312,408. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.41. Citigroup Inc has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $75.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.17. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 30.68%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

