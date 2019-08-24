Payden & Rygel Increases Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Payden & Rygel increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 501,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 2.9% of Payden & Rygel’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $42,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 75,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 23,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 259,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $18,514,218.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,378 shares in the company, valued at $30,274,512.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $546,873.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,223 shares in the company, valued at $8,783,245.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $1.78 on Friday, reaching $84.94. The company had a trading volume of 7,062,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,361,390. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.10 and a twelve month high of $87.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.34% and a net margin of 21.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 50.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America set a $97.00 price target on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.56.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

