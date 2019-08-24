Payden & Rygel Has $338,000 Stake in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Payden & Rygel trimmed its position in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 65.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 127.1% in the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at $40,000.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MCHP shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $110.00 target price on Microchip Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $100.00 target price on Microchip Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.76.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total transaction of $171,618.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total value of $304,518.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,610,570.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $5.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.58. 1,987,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,435,204. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $101.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.82.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 6.79%. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.366 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.01%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.