Payden & Rygel Has $16.09 Million Stake in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Payden & Rygel lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $16,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVB. Hill Winds Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter worth $7,924,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 59.1% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 5,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 101.4% in the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 2.9% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 232,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

AVB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $194.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $213.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.31.

NYSE:AVB traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $206.16. The company had a trading volume of 580,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,460. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $167.01 and a fifty-two week high of $214.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $207.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.53.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($1.10). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 41.83% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $577.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.07, for a total transaction of $522,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Leo S. Horey III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $1,462,350 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

