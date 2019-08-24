Payden & Rygel Grows Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Payden & Rygel increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,400 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises approximately 2.1% of Payden & Rygel’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $30,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PM shares. Bank of America upgraded Philip Morris International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $102.00 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Societe Generale upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.92.

In related news, VP Michael R. Kunst purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.74 per share, with a total value of $40,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total value of $96,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $1.73 on Friday, reaching $81.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,923,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,567,922. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.67 and a twelve month high of $92.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.96% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

