Pascal Coin (PASC) Trading Down 8.2% Over Last 7 Days

Pascal Coin (CURRENCY:PASC) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Pascal Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0952 or 0.00000947 BTC on popular exchanges including Poloniex and QBTC. Pascal Coin has a total market cap of $2.64 million and approximately $128,832.00 worth of Pascal Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pascal Coin has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00261839 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009934 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $132.45 or 0.01316988 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00021788 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00097739 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Pascal Coin Profile

Pascal Coin was first traded on August 11th, 2016. Pascal Coin’s total supply is 27,768,850 coins. The official website for Pascal Coin is www.pascalcoin.org . The Reddit community for Pascal Coin is /r/pascalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pascal Coin’s official Twitter account is @PascalCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Average block time – 5 minutes 288 blocks per day105,120 blocks per yearNote: Average is an estimation, due to internal adjusting mechanism, real average time is a value between 4 and 5 minutes, having a range of 288-360 blocks/day or 105,120-131,400 blocks/yearPascal Coin use's 4 decimal values: ex. 15.1234 (15.12345 is not a valid value) Initial reward per mined block is 100.0000 Pascal Coins per block.This value will be divided by 2 every 420,480 blocks (average 4 years), so the next cycle reward will be 50.0000, 25.0000, etc. … until reaching 1.0000 Pascal Coin per block.The minimum reward will be 1.0000 Pascal Coin. After block 2,943,360 (avg 32 years) the block reward will remain a constant 1.0000Pascal Coin uses self-creating accounts. Each block produces 5 accounts3 operation types can be done with Pascal Coin: Transaction 1 to 1: A single and simple transaction, from one account to another account.Change Account key: Change Public/Private key of an account.Recover funds: Explained on the White Paper. This is to prevent lost keys/lost coins inside the Pascal Coin blockchain. This operation can only be done by miners when mining.Recover funds can only be executed after 420,480 blocks when no operations occur in an account (approx 4 years)In order to easily operate with Accounts, each account has 2 extra verification numbers. Account “0” -> “0-10″Account “1” -> “1-22″Account “12345” -> “12345-54″Cryptographic keys (elliptic curve keys) used by Pascal Coin can be one of: secp256k1 (like bitcoin)secp384r1secp283k1secp521r1See “SEC 2: Recommended Elliptic Curve Domain Parameters:” [http://www.secg.org/SEC2-Ver-1.0.pdf]Genesis block was created on August 11 2016 This coin has NO PREMINE. All coins have been distributed to miners from block 0.Note: Current blockchain version is 1. The Pascal technical's can only change with a blockchain version upgrade”

Buying and Selling Pascal Coin

Pascal Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex and QBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pascal Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pascal Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pascal Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

