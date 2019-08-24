Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Buys 576 Shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 131.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Discovery Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,543,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Discovery Communications by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,743,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,179 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in Discovery Communications by 2,789.9% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,142,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,312 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Discovery Communications by 6,787.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 919,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,219,000 after purchasing an additional 905,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Discovery Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,739,000. Institutional investors own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bruce Campbell sold 10,000 shares of Discovery Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $288,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Faricy acquired 35,900 shares of Discovery Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,969.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,089,862.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,144 shares of company stock worth $412,081. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Discovery Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Imperial Capital raised their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Discovery Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.96.

Shares of DISCA traded down $1.02 on Friday, reaching $27.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,706,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,246,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.19. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.79 and a 12-month high of $34.89.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.01). Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Discovery Communications’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

