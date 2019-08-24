Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,867 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 367.4% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 72.7% during the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 34.9% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Irv Rothman sold 84,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $1,172,111.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Philip Davis sold 16,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $235,183.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,212. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Nomura cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Longbow Research started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.21.

Shares of HPE opened at $12.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.04 and a 200-day moving average of $15.08. The company has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.58. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a one year low of $12.09 and a one year high of $17.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

