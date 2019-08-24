Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 3,549 Shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 216.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 12.2% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 37,093,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,094,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046,115 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,516,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,004,000 after acquiring an additional 957,359 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 10.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,555,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,327,000 after acquiring an additional 241,985 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,504,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,754,000 after acquiring an additional 142,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,782,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,191,000 after acquiring an additional 10,716 shares during the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a $30.00 target price on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $29.00 price objective on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America set a $32.00 price objective on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Kraft Heinz from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price objective on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.45.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $25.33 on Friday. Kraft Heinz Co has a 1 year low of $24.89 and a 1 year high of $59.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.69. The company has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 43.40%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.33%.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

