Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 44.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,594 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swedbank lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 11.8% during the first quarter. Swedbank now owns 892,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $140,012,000 after purchasing an additional 93,984 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 1.0% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 126,695 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $18,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 15.8% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 38,847 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,095,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in F5 Networks by 12.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,024 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $166,000. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FFIV. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on F5 Networks from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised F5 Networks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.06.

In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.50, for a total value of $33,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,037 shares in the company, valued at $265,828.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.69, for a total value of $44,913.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,903.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,203 shares of company stock worth $1,590,308 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $124.39 on Friday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.91 and a 52-week high of $199.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The network technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.06). F5 Networks had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The company had revenue of $563.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

