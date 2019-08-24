Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stake in ISHARES INC/EDGE MSCI MIN VOLAT (BMV:EEMV)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ISHARES INC/EDGE MSCI MIN VOLAT (BMV:EEMV) by 1,076.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in ISHARES INC/EDGE MSCI MIN VOLAT were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in ISHARES INC/EDGE MSCI MIN VOLAT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,070,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ISHARES INC/EDGE MSCI MIN VOLAT by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,527,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in ISHARES INC/EDGE MSCI MIN VOLAT by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 373,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,142,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in ISHARES INC/EDGE MSCI MIN VOLAT by 327.8% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. raised its position in ISHARES INC/EDGE MSCI MIN VOLAT by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 65,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,888,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter.

Get ISHARES INC/EDGE MSCI MIN VOLAT alerts:

ISHARES INC/EDGE MSCI MIN VOLAT has a 1 year low of $980.00 and a 1 year high of $1,213.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.85.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ISHARES INC/EDGE MSCI MIN VOLAT (BMV:EEMV).

Receive News & Ratings for ISHARES INC/EDGE MSCI MIN VOLAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ISHARES INC/EDGE MSCI MIN VOLAT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.