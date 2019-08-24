Parallel Advisors LLC Has $173,000 Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,860 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 42,875 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Chemical Bank increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 26,575 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $45.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.79 and a twelve month high of $52.42. The company has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.68.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.88%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMAT. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, May 17th. B. Riley set a $54.00 target price on Applied Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

