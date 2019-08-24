Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $387.86 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) will announce sales of $387.86 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Papa John’s Int’l’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $386.75 million and the highest is $388.96 million. Papa John’s Int’l posted sales of $364.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Papa John’s Int’l will report full-year sales of $1.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Papa John’s Int’l.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $399.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Papa John’s Int’l’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

PZZA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Papa John’s Int’l from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

In other Papa John’s Int’l news, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $4,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,409,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,530,152.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Papa John’s Int’l by 7,011.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 51,467 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Papa John’s Int’l by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,544,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 0.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 29,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the first quarter valued at about $461,000. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

PZZA traded down $1.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.06. 919,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,339. Papa John’s Int’l has a fifty-two week low of $38.29 and a fifty-two week high of $60.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Papa John’s Int’l’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.16%.

About Papa John’s Int’l

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

