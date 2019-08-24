Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in YY were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in YY by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 696 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in YY by 59.6% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in YY by 40.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 829 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in YY by 25.8% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in YY in the second quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Get YY alerts:

Shares of YY stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.54. The company had a trading volume of 971,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.68 and a 200 day moving average of $72.11. YY Inc has a 52-week low of $51.00 and a 52-week high of $88.85.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The information services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.13). YY had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $917.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. YY’s quarterly revenue was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that YY Inc will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on YY. ValuEngine upgraded YY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of YY in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.10 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of YY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of YY from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. YY has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.90.

About YY

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.; and Bigo, a leading short-form video social platform.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY).

Receive News & Ratings for YY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.