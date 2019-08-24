Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,823 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NATR. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products during the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 8.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 496,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 18,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 498,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 8,302 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nature's Sunshine Products alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 10,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.04 per share, with a total value of $98,834.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 30,096 shares of company stock worth $279,604. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NATR shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

NASDAQ NATR traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.95. 4,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,892. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $10.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.98 and a 200-day moving average of $9.10.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $90.72 million for the quarter.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Profile

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of nutritional and personal care products worldwide. It operates through four segments: NSP Americas; NSP Russia; Central and Eastern Europe; and NSP China. The company offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

Further Reading: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.