Palouse Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,776 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 161.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000.

NYSEARCA VRP traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.12. The company had a trading volume of 125,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,913. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $25.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.17 and its 200-day moving average is $24.77.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.