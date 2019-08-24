Palouse Capital Management Inc. Invests $250,000 in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 9,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 11,905 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,076,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 611.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. 23.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Colligan bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.92 per share, for a total transaction of $87,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,011.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 1,644 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $43,138.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,683.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

CENT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Shares of CENT stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.99. The company had a trading volume of 52,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,611. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.06. Central Garden & Pet Co has a 52-week low of $22.40 and a 52-week high of $41.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.06). Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $706.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

