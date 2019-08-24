PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised PagSeguro Digital from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, HSBC started coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a reduce rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.44.

NYSE:PAGS opened at $50.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 57.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.72. PagSeguro Digital has a 12-month low of $17.02 and a 12-month high of $53.43.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $354.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.31 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 389.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,118,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,234 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 22.2% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,226,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,806 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter worth about $57,212,000. AXA increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 97.3% during the second quarter. AXA now owns 1,669,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,042,000 after purchasing an additional 823,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 518.2% during the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 941,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,698,000 after purchasing an additional 789,375 shares in the last quarter.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

