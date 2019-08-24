Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) Position Reduced by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 401,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the quarter. Oshkosh makes up 0.9% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Todd Asset Management LLC owned 0.57% of Oshkosh worth $33,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,251,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,293,000 after buying an additional 1,044,322 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 753,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,646,000 after buying an additional 148,585 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 661,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,690,000 after buying an additional 220,082 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 465,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,007,000 after buying an additional 16,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 425,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,503,000 after buying an additional 139,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OSK. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Oshkosh from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Oshkosh from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.55.

In related news, VP James W. Johnson sold 11,029 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total value of $838,755.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OSK traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.58. The stock had a trading volume of 337,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,353. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.32. Oshkosh Corp has a 52 week low of $51.42 and a 52 week high of $86.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 22.70%. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Corp will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.98%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

