Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) Stock Position Reduced by Rikoon Group LLC

Rikoon Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) by 11.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,123 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in Orange were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Orange by 226.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Orange in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in Orange in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Orange by 45.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Orange by 27.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Orange stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $14.84. The stock had a trading volume of 405,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,183. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. Orange SA has a fifty-two week low of $14.57 and a fifty-two week high of $17.06. The stock has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.40.

Several analysts have commented on ORAN shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Orange from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Orange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

