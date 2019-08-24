Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,113 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Oracle by 346.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total value of $5,356,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,310 shares in the company, valued at $4,899,091.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP W Corey West sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $5,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,495,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,352,500 shares of company stock valued at $76,708,925. 32.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie cut shares of Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.14.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.58. 9,174,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,150,123. The company has a market capitalization of $177.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $42.40 and a 52-week high of $60.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.33.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. Oracle had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

